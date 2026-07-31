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Barcelona under investigation for Julian Alvarez pursuit after Atletico Madrid file complaint with Spanish FA
RFEF launch official investigation
RFEF has officially opened extraordinary disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, as per Marca. This action follows a formal complaint filed by Atleti on June 30 regarding the Catalan club's pursuit of Alvarez. Los Rojiblancos allege that Barca initiated contact with the 26-year-old forward outside the legal period permitted by sporting regulations.
Alvarez is currently tied to the Madrid outfit with a long-term contract running until June 2030. Both clubs have now been formally notified of the disciplinary procedure. They must present their respective allegations and versions of events before the competent governing bodies make a final ruling.
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Tensions rise between domestic rivals
Tensions between the two Liga heavyweights have escalated significantly over the Argentine forward. Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin previously warned that the club would take severe action to defend their interests against any illegal approaches. Despite the impending investigation, Blaugrana remain determined to secure their primary attacking target. Club president Joan Laporta openly admitted on July 13 that a formal offer for the striker was already on the table in Madrid.
However, Atletico are maintaining a firm stance and continue to completely refuse any negotiations regarding a potential transfer. This stubborn refusal has transformed the saga into one of the most controversial transfer battles of the summer.
Alvarez demands a fresh challenge
While the two Spanish giants clash in the boardroom, the player's intentions remain a major factor. Alvarez publicly expressed his desire to leave the Metropolitano and seek a fresh challenge during the recent World Cup. The Argentine attacker remains Barcelona's absolute priority to reinforce their forward line ahead of the upcoming campaign.
However, the ongoing legal dispute and Atletico's uncompromising position have severely complicated the operation. Barcelona view the RFEF's notification as a standard mandatory step in these situations. Laporta's administration is now preparing their legal defence while simultaneously trying to force a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations.
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Crucial return to summer pre-season
A decisive moment in the transfer saga is rapidly approaching as Atletico begin their pre-season preparations. Alvarez is officially scheduled to report back for duty on August 10. His imminent return to the Spanish capital will force the striker to clarify his immediate position directly to the club hierarchy. This upcoming meeting could potentially break the current deadlock between the two rival clubs.
Meanwhile, Barca are reluctant to let this operation drag on indefinitely. While Alvarez remains their ultimate dream signing, the Catalan side are actively working on alternative attacking targets in case the deal completely collapses.
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