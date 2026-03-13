Getty Images Sport
Barcelona eye Chelsea star Pedro Neto as La Liga side hope to capitalise on bond with agent Jorge Mendes
Catalan giants seek attacking depth
Despite having two of Europe’s most in-form wingers, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who have combined for a total of 34 goals in all competitions this season, Barcelona are keen to enhance the quality of their flanks. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Neto, who joined Chelsea in 2024 for €60 million, has emerged as an ideal candidate due to his ability to operate on either wing or as a false nine. The 26-year-old’s time in London has been made complicated by fierce competition from the likes of Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens. Barca’s sporting director, Deco, is reportedly scouring the market for a game-changer who can provide high-level competition, and Neto's proven track record in the Premier League makes him a standout option for the Blaugrana hierarchy.
Mendes factor and disciplinary stir
The potential move is underpinned by the influential presence of Mendes, who maintains a formidable relationship with both Deco and the Barcelona board. While technical reports on the pitch are glowing, Neto has recently found himself under the spotlight for the wrong reasons in England. Referees recently accused the forward of using abusive language following a dismissal, and he was involved in a heated confrontation with a ball boy during a clash with Paris Saint-Germain - though he later apologised by gifting his shirt. Despite these flashes of frustration, Barcelona officials believe his technical profile would significantly elevate Flick’s tactical flexibility.
Financial hurdles and competing priorities
Any pursuit of Neto will be dictated by Barcelona’s precarious financial situation and La Liga's stringent salary cap regulations. The club is currently juggling several high-profile targets, including a permanent move for loan star Marcus Rashford - available for €30m - and a long-standing interest in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. Neto’s contract reportedly contains a specific clause that could facilitate an exit if he expresses a desire for a new challenge. However, with Chelsea likely to demand a significant return on their initial investment, Barca must weigh up whether the Portuguese star represents better value than their other attacking contingencies.
A pivotal spring for club and player
The final months of the season will serve as a definitive audition for both Neto and those currently in the Barca squad. For the winger, carving out consistent minutes in a crowded Chelsea frontline is essential to maintain his market value and status within the Portuguese national team. Meanwhile, at Camp Nou, Rashford faces a crucial stretch of games to earn a permanent contract, which would directly impact the club's pursuit of Neto. With the summer window approaching, Barcelona will continue to monitor Neto’s disciplinary record and fitness as they finalise their shortlist for what promises to be a transformative transfer period.
