Barcelona stars accused of lacking 'respect' after beating Espanyol in Catalan derby

The Catalan derby is rarely a quiet affair, but the fallout from Saturday's clash has centered on the conduct of the Barcelona players. In the aftermath of a dominant performance led by Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, Espanyol midfielder Pol Lozano did not hold back when asked about his interactions with the home side, specifically a late-game spat with Joao Cancelo.

A fuming Lozano spoke to DAZN in the mixed zone, firing sarcastic shots at the league leaders' perceived lack of class. "It’s not worth talking about, it’s always the same story," he snapped. "Everyone could see the level of respect they have for fellow professionals. I have nothing else to add."



