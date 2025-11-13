(C)GettyImages
'He won't last long' - Lamine Yamal sent stern warning by ex-Spain boss as Barcelona star urged to focus on his football
Clemente questions Yamal's personal life
Yamal's runaway success in his career thus far has hit a few roadblocks for the first time over the past few months. In the summer, unsavoury reports about the winger's 18th birthday party generated a slew of headlines. Over the past few weeks, he has been at the centre of an ongoing dispute between Barcelona and the RFEF over his availability for the national side in light of a persistent groin injury. That issue came to a head on Monday, when the Spanish federation announced Yamal had undergone an "invasive procedure" to remedy the issue without any prior warning from La Blaugrana.
Clemente, who managed La Roja between 1992 and 1998 leading the side to three major international tournaments, focussed on Yamal's personal life when speaking to Spanish radio show 'Què T'hi Jugues'. The veteran coach suggested that if the 18-year-old does not focus on his football, he will start to see declining returns on the field.
Yamal told to behave correctly
Clemente said: "As a player he is very good, but his problem is that if in his personal life he does not behave correctly as an athlete, he will not last long. That is clear. They are not going to allow it.
"The opponents already know how they play, they know how to see him and they know that he is one of the players who should not be allowed to play because he has such quality that he can do many things. He will have very special markings and surveillance."
While the former Betis and Atletico Madrid boss said Yamal is capable of "brilliant things", he suggested that the added scrutiny of the opposition means "he is not going to be as attractive as what we have seen so far."
Clemente refuses to add to Barcelona and RFEF feud
While he had stern words for Yamal, Clemente refused to add additional fuel to the fire surrounding the dispute between the player's club and the national team. He instead suggested that the public dispute should instead be dealt with in private.
When asked for his opinion on the spat he said it was "cockfighting", before adding: "I have not lived it and I will not live it because I have another concept of how to do things. What is true is that it has to be handled in a different way. Neither Barça has to face the Federation, nor the Federation Barça. Nor the coach. You have to carry that inside."
He went to say that "Barcelona is a very important club for the national team". Luis de la Fuente's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkiye features four other players from La Blaugrana: Pau Cubarsi, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez.
Yamal under increasing scrutiny
Clemente's comments, while not directly pertaining to the ongoing injury saga, are further evidence that Yamal is entering a different part of his career. Having now played 143 senior games for both club and country, he is being viewed through the lens of a seasoned professional, despite still being a teenager.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has said that the youngster has improved his discipline in light of his injury woes. Whether those comments were made to take heat off his player or they were a genuine assessment remains to be seen.
No timeline has been given for Yamal's return following his operation, however, if he is quickly brought back into the Barcelona side there will be renewed questions over his commitment to the national side. Given the ferocity with which the Spanish media can go after players, the next few months will be a strong test of the player's mentality.
De La Fuente has called up Ray Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos in the 18-year-old's absence. La Roja are currently in Georgia ahead of their tie on November 15. They will then return to Seville to face Turkiye on November 18.
