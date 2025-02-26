Aitana Bonmati Barcelona 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Barcelona and Spain superstar Aitana Bonmati sends message to Lionesses following words of support during Luis Rubiales 'kiss' scandal involving Jenni Hermoso

A. BonmatiEnglandEngland vs SpainSpainUEFA Nations League AS. WiegmanL. BronzeA. RussoWomen's football

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati has thanked England's stars for their constant support during the Luis Rubiales scandal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bonmati thanked Wiegman, Bronze and Russo
  • Lionesses showed solidarity with Spain players during Rubiales scandal
  • Spain take on England on Wednesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱