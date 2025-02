'Remarkable courage' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman & striker Alessia Russo pay tribute to Jenni Hermoso and Spain for 'bravery' and 'resilience' during Luis Rubiales case

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman and striker Alessia Russo have praised Jenni Hermoso and Spain for their 'courage' during the Luis Rubiales case.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rubiales kissed Hermoso after Spain won World Cup

Was found guilty of sexual assault last week

Lionesses praise 'courage' of player and whole team Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱