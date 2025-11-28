Getty Images Sport
'We're going to get him' - Barcelona sent strong message on hunt for new striker amid Harry Kane transfer talk
Life after Lewandowski
A few eyebrows were raised when Lewandowski swapped Bayern for Barcelona in the summer of 2022 but perhaps unsurprisingly, the veteran Pole has been prolific for the Catalan outfit. In 161 games, he has scored 109 goals and added 20 assists. The 37-year-old is still banging in the goals this season, with eight in 14 appearances so far. However, with the former Borussia Dortmund star approaching the end of his career, Barca are looking to find a long-term successor. The striker's current deal expires next summer, although there is an option to extend his stay by another 12 months. Ferran Torres, 25, has shown he can lead Barca's attack but finding a quality replacement for Lewandowski in the not-so-distant future is a must. The Spanish champions have been linked with former Tottenham star Kane, while Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland, both 25, are also said to be targets. But Xavier Vilajoana, who wants to succeed Laporta, has his sights set on Kane, 32, or a new academy gem from La Masia.
'We're going to get him'
Despite Kane being happy at Bayern, speculation continues to rumble on over his future. Crucially, the ex-Spurs man appears to be in no rush to jump ship, though.
"I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me," he told BILD this week. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern. There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."
However, Vilajoana, who is running against Laporta in the club's presidential elections next year, may have a thing or two to say about that if he gets into office.
He told Sky Sports: "We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere. I will always look for a player who understands Barca's DNA, not just a name. It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture."
When asked if Kane would fit that profile, he said: "If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not?"
Barcelona president Laporta criticised
Aside from Kane, Vilajoana, who is a former Barca youth team player and director, laid into Laporta for "offering more of the same chaos" with his own re-election bid. He believes he can offer a better vision for the club, while also spelling out his plans for the future.
"We have seen what four years of improvisation, short-term fixes and asset sales look like and it's put the club at risk," said Vilajoana. "Joan talks about the future, but after all this time, he still doesn't have a concrete plan or experience to execute it. I won't stand on the sidelines while others play with its future. My campaign is about restoring sporting excellence and financial sanity, rooted in La Masia and in our identity."
Vilajoana is also hopeful that Barcelona can play matches abroad one day, after plans to stage a game against Villarreal in Miami this season were scrapped. La Liga fans were dead against moving La Liga fixtures away from Spain but it seems Vilajoana is of a different view.
"The US market is a very big one. It's a market where we can do a lot of things together. It's a big mistake [to cancel the Villarreal game in Miami]. I hope we can play again. Not only one match, but more than one," he added.
Messi part of Barcelona's future?
Lionel Messi, arguably Barca's greatest ever player, left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, when Laporta announced the Blaugrana could not afford to keep him. But Vilajoana wants to collaborate with the Argentine great, who is plying his trade at Inter Miami, in the future.
He added: "We want Messi involved in a way that feels natural. In a role that he will want and where he will feel he brings most value. But we would do it with dignity. The way he was treated by Laporta was awful. I really hope a change in leadership can bring him home."
