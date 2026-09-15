Barcelona blockbuster signing Rodri reveals private phone call with Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho after rejecting Bernabeu transfer

Rodri explained that while he appreciated the interest, his heart was set on the sporting project being built at Barcelona. However, he felt it was necessary to maintain a level of professional courtesy with Mourinho given the manager's stature in the game. When asked about the specifics of the exchange, Rodri was careful not to betray the privacy of the dialogue while acknowledging Mourinho's efforts.

"Well, I don't think it's his place to reveal a private conversation, but obviously he expressed his desire for me to go and what I could contribute to the team," Rodri told Mundo Deportivo. "The treatment was very good. When I made the decision I also called him to thank him for the interest and the treatment. I think he's a fantastic coach; he's already proven that wherever he's gone during his successful spells, and Real Madrid is going to be a tough rival in this league."