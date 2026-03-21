Barcelona prepared to offload Jules Kounde for the right price despite long-term contract extension

Per Marca, Barca no longer view Kounde as untouchable and will consider bids should they come in for the France international in the summer. Kounde signed a new contract until 2030 last summer but he has somewhat struggled for form playing under Hansi Flick, mainly due to their high line tactics.

Kounde has played mostly as a right-back but he has previously revealed that Xavi convinced him to move to Camp Nou because he was promised that he would play in the middle of defence, as he chose to snub Chelsea and move to Spain.

“I enjoyed our conversation," he said. "Time flew by, and that's always a good sign when you're talking so naturally. We mainly talk about football, which is what I like talking about most, especially with the manager, Xavi, who was one of the best players ever.”

He added: “I spoke to Tuchel and felt that he wanted me to go, but I simply preferred Xavi's approach.

“I chose Bara because I know that most of the time I will play in this position [centre-back].”