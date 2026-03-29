Getty
Barcelona offer Robert Lewandowski new contract with wage cut in bid to fight off MLS interest
Massive pay cut to stay at Spotify Camp Nou
Barcelona have presented Lewandowski with a proposal that would see him extend his stay in Catalonia beyond the 2025-26 campaign, according to Sport. However, the terms of the deal reflect the club's ongoing financial constraints, requiring the 37-year-old to accept a wage cut of around half of his current salary. The deal is bolstered by various performance-related variables that could see his earnings increase if he maintains his high output on the pitch.
Club president Joan Laporta has been a vocal supporter of the move, publicly stating his desire to keep the legendary forward at the club. The atmosphere between the player’s camp, led by super-agent Pini Zahavi, and the Blaugrana board is said to be at an all-time high following Laporta's recent electoral success. Lewandowski has expressed that his family's comfort in Barcelona is his top priority, making him more open to a reduced financial package than he might otherwise have been.
- Getty Images Sport
MLS and Saudi interest remains high
The contract offer comes at a time when several global suitors are monitoring the striker's situation. MLS side Chicago Fire have been identified as a primary suitor from the United States, with head coach Gregg Berhalter reportedly keen on bringing the Pole to the Windy City. Additionally, the Saudi Pro League remains a lucrative alternative, alongside interest from Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan.
Lewandowski, however, seems in no rush to pack his bags. Speaking about his frame of mind recently, he told The Athletic: “I don’t know. Because I have to feel it. For now, I cannot tell you nothing because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which way I want to go. It’s not for this moment.”
Torres on the chopping block
The decision to retain Lewandowski has significant knock-on effects for the rest of the squad. Barcelona are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Ferran Torres this summer to help balance the books. The club believes it is impossible to carry three top-tier number nines in the squad, and the sale of the Spain international would provide vital funds for their pursuit of other targets like Julian Alvarez.
Torres has struggled for consistent form recently, and with his contract running until 2027, this summer represents the final opportunity for Barca to command a premium fee. While Hansi Flick has praised the former Manchester City man's commitment, the hierarchy views his departure as a necessary sacrifice to revitalise the front line while keeping their veteran talisman in the fold.
- AFP
Long-term vision under Flick
By securing Lewandowski, Barcelona aim to provide a bridge to the next generation while chasing immediate silverware. Flick’s side currently leads the race for the La Liga title, and the manager views Lewandowski as a vital dressing room presence. While the club scouts younger alternatives to eventually take the mantle, the immediate goal is ensuring the 37-year-old remains at the Spotify Camp Nou to mentor the likes of Lamine Yamal and Gavi during their ascent to global stardom.