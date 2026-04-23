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Chris Burton

Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal ruled OUT for rest of season as they make statement on Spain star's World Cup chances after nightmare injury blow

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L. Yamal
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Barcelona have released a statement to confirm that Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of season due to a hamstring injury. The Spain star suffered the issue in the action of scoring a penalty during his side's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, with Barca issuing an update on the 18-year-old's World Cup prospects.

  • What happened to Yamal during win over Celta Vigo?

    While the Blaugrana were delighted to pick up another three points against Celta, with a 27th victory of the season keeping them nine clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table, said success was overshadowed by the unfortunate knock sustained by Yamal.

    The teenage wonderkid fired a spot-kick into the back of the net five minutes before half-time, but had to be replaced before the interval was reached. There was initial confusion on the Barca bench as to what had happened and why a talismanic presence was being forced from the field. It quickly became apparent that a potentially serious muscle complaint had been sustained.

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  • Barca's injury update on Yamal

    Delivering an update on Yamal’s condition, Barcelona said in a statement posted on their official website and across social media: “The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup.”

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