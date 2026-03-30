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Barcelona need Joao Cancelo to 'negotiate termination of his contract' amid struggles to retain ex-Man City full-back
Barca's complex plan for Cancelo permanent stay
The Blaugrana have been delighted with the impact of the 31-year-old since his return to the club in January. However, with only one year remaining on his contract with Al-Hilal, another loan move is effectively off the table unless the defender agrees to an extension with the Saudi Pro League side - an option that currently holds no appeal for the player. Consequently, Barcelona’s primary strategy is to encourage the full-back to negotiate the "termination of his contract", according to Marca.
By securing a termination, Cancelo would be able to join Barcelona as a free agent, bypassing a transfer fee that the club is reluctant to pay. However, this path would require a significant financial sacrifice from the former Manchester City man, who would have to forfeit the remainder of his lucrative salary in the Middle East. While he already accepted a lower wage to return to Catalonia, this new step would represent a much larger loss of earnings.
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The Al-Hilal financial hurdle
Al-Hilal are unlikely to make the exit easy for the Portuguese star, having invested €25 million to sign him from City in 2024. The Saudi club will still have roughly €8 million left to amortise on his transfer by the summer of 2026, and they are expected to demand at least that amount to sanction a sale. Barcelona, still operating under strict financial constraints, are hesitant to commit such a fee to a player who will be 32 before the start of the next campaign.
Despite the high costs, sporting director Deco has been vocal in his support for the defender's place in the squad. Following the player's successful winter integration, Deco has highlighted Cancelo's profound emotional connection to the club as a key reason for their desire to keep him. "We have made efforts to sign Cancelo because he has shown time and time again that he's a crazy Barca fan. That is a rare feeling nowadays in players, and we are trying to bring it back," the former Barca midfielder said.
Flick's tactical preference for the full-back
Flick had previously expressed interest in keeping the defender at the end of his initial loan spell from City, but the financial might of Al-Hilal made a deal impossible at that time. Now, the manager sees him as a vital component of his strategy in the final third.
The German tactician has defended the decision to prioritise Cancelo's return, stating: "I've said it before, we have to decide what we need right now. Cancelo can play in several positions, he is fantastic in that sense. He has quality in attack, something we also need. When we are in the final third, we need quality."
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The price of loyalty at Camp Nou
Ultimately, the future of the deal rests on whether the player prioritises his career in Europe over his big payday in Saudi Arabia. If Cancelo cannot find a way to break his ties with his parent club, Barcelona may be forced to look elsewhere. On the pitch, Cancelo will be hoping to help Barca win the Liga title this season, with the Catalans four pounts clear of rivals Real Madrid, as well as the Champions League.