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The hijack is ON! Barcelona plot sensational move to steal Rodri from Real Madrid as Man City star considers La Liga return
Barca explore move for City's crown jewel
Barcelona are exploring a move to sign Rodri, threatening to disrupt Real Madrid's long-standing plans, as per The Athletic. The report suggests that the Catalan giants have already held preliminary talks with the player's representatives to discuss the financial and sporting conditions of a potential blockbuster transfer to the Camp Nou.
The allure of Barcelona is significant for the 30-year-old, who would be reunited with eight of his international teammates from Spain's recent World Cup triumph, with players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi are already waiting for him in the dressing room.
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Real Madrid face unexpected competition
For months, it appeared that the Bernabeu was the only realistic destination for the City star. Real Madrid have been working behind the scenes on a deal, confident that personal terms would not be a hurdle for the former Atletico Madrid man. However, the lack of an official agreement between the clubs has left the door wide open for Joan Laporta to strike.
City are fully aware of the brewing storm and have reportedly taken steps to slow down negotiations with Madrid. Rodri is growing increasingly hesitant, questioning whether a Real Madrid side managed by Jose Mourinho is the right sporting project for him.
Midfield crisis forces Barca's hand
According to the Athletic report, Barcelona's sudden urgency in the market is driven by a deepening injury crisis in the middle of the park. With Frenkie de Jong facing a significant period on the sidelines after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the club lacks a proven world-class pivot to anchor the team. Rodri, who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract at the Etihad, is seen as the ultimate solution.
Rodri himself has been vocal about his future, hinting at a desire to return home. "I have one year left on my contract, there will be a point where we will have to sit down and talk," he noted. When specifically questioned about the interest coming from the La Liga giants, he simply added: "You can't turn down the best clubs in the world."
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A legacy defined by silverware
Should Rodri depart the Etihad, he will do so as one of the most decorated players in Manchester City's modern history. Since joining from Atletico in 2019, he has amassed 298 appearances, contributing 28 goals and 32 assists. His trophy cabinet includes four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups, and the 2023 Champions League, where he famously scored the winning goal in the final.
Despite his success in England, the pull of La Liga remains the final chapter he wishes to write. Barcelona's pursuit is a gamble, requiring the sale of key assets to balance the books, but the opportunity to beat their eternal rivals to a Ballon d'Or winner is a temptation too great to ignore.
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