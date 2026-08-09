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Barcelona growing frustrated with Frenkie de Jong as midfielder continues to reject surgery on foot injury
Tensions rise over injury management
According to SPORT, the Catalan club's hierarchy is growing increasingly frustrated with the Dutch international, who has shown no signs of physical improvement since sustaining the knock. The injury has become a major point of contention between the player and the club's medical staff, particularly after De Jong returned to Catalonia following the Netherlands' exit from the World Cup.
The situation represents a significant blow to Hansi Flick’s tactical planning as he prepares for his debut season at the helm of the Blaugrana. The club’s medical team has expressed a clear preference for surgery, believing it to be the only definitive way to resolve the underlying issue. However, De Jong’s preference for a non-invasive approach is expected to keep him sidelined for at least four months, with some estimates suggesting he could be out for up to half a year depending on his body's response to treatment.
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Frustration over World Cup priorities
Beyond the current medical stalemate, there is a lingering sense of resentment within the club regarding De Jong's perceived priorities over the last twelve months. Reports suggest that many within the Camp Nou offices feel the 29-year-old did not give his absolute maximum during the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign, with his primary focus seemingly placed on arriving fit for the World Cup with the Netherlands.
During his frequent absences, De Jong saw his guaranteed starting spot under threat from emerging talents and established stars alike. The rise of Marc Bernal and the return of Gavi meant that De Jong was no longer the undisputed focal point of the transition from defense to attack. In fact, he played no part in the final two games of the domestic season before immediately linking up with Ronald Koeman’s national side.
The Rodri factor and financial implications
The timing of this injury crisis is particularly delicate given Barcelona's ongoing pursuit of Manchester City superstar Rodri. The Spanish international is widely considered the club's top priority to solidify the pivot role, and his potential arrival would drastically alter De Jong's standing in the squad. If Barcelona successfully navigate their Financial Fair Play constraints to land Rodri, the midfield would face a situation of "overbooking."
Rodri’s expected arrival, following reports that he has already agreed to personal terms with the Catalan giants, provides direct competition for De Jong in a way the club hasn't seen in years. The Spain captain would not only take the starting spot but is also viewed as the ideal mentor for the teenage sensation Marc Bernal.
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An uncertain future at Camp Nou
As the new season approaches, the general consensus around the Ciutat Esportiva is that this could very well be Frenkie de Jong’s final season as a Barcelona player. While the club cannot move him on while he is injured, the breakdown in trust over his injury management has accelerated discussions regarding his long-term future. Were he fully fit, sources suggest he might have already been placed on the transfer list alongside other midfielders like Marc Casado and Tommy Marques, whose exits have been described as imminent. Ultimately, the standoff between the player's desire for conservative treatment and the club's demand for surgery will define the next six months of his career.
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