Barcelona's Fermin Lopez fires back at 'stolen' titles claim made by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

The Bernabeu chief did not hold back when analysing his trophy cabinet and discussing the ongoing rivalry with the Catalan club. Levelling serious allegations regarding past league campaigns, Perez said: “Only seven league titles won in my presidency? I actually won 14, the rest were robbed from me.”

Turning his attention entirely to the current domestic season, he added: “We prepared a video showing the 18 points that were stolen away from us this season.”