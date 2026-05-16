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Barcelona's Fermin Lopez fires back at 'stolen' titles claim made by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez
Perez sparks media storm
Perez has ignited massive controversy across Spanish media by launching a direct attack on Barcelona during a recent press conference. The Madrid president doubled down on the unproven Negreira refereeing scandal, heavily accusing the Catalan giants of corruption. Perez claimed that multiple domestic championships were unlawfully taken from his club during his lengthy tenure whilst also alleging that severe officiating mistakes cost his team massive points in the current campaign.
- AFP
Madrid president levels accusations
The Bernabeu chief did not hold back when analysing his trophy cabinet and discussing the ongoing rivalry with the Catalan club. Levelling serious allegations regarding past league campaigns, Perez said: “Only seven league titles won in my presidency? I actually won 14, the rest were robbed from me.”
Turning his attention entirely to the current domestic season, he added: “We prepared a video showing the 18 points that were stolen away from us this season.”
Fermin defends Barca greatness
Questioned about the explosive claims during an interview with Que Thi Jugues, Fermin rejected the narrative by highlighting the iconic players who anchored Barcelona's golden era.
Defending his club’s sporting integrity, Fermin said: “What Florentino Perez has said cannot be true because Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez were playing. It is impossible that Barcelona have stolen league titles.”
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Champions wrap up campaign
While the off-field war of words dominates headlines, Fermin remains focused on finishing a stellar personal campaign, having racked up 30 goal involvements for the Liga champions Barcelona. The Catalan giants will navigate their final two league fixtures by hosting Real Betis on Sunday, May 17, before travelling to face Valencia six days later. These remaining matchdays offer a platform to consolidate their domestic supremacy before the summer transfer window opens.