AFP
Barcelona confirm arrival of teenage star Josue Caicedo
A strategic loan with purchase option
The Catalan giants have moved to bolster their defensive options for the future by reaching an agreement with LDU Quito for the services of Caicedo. The left-back will join Barça Atlètic for the duration of the 2026/27 campaign, with the club reserving a formal option to make the move permanent should he impress in Spain.
In an official statement, the club outlined the details of the arrangement: "FC Barcelona and LDU Quito have reached an agreement for the loan of Caicedo to Barça Atlètic for the 2026/27 season.
The 18-year-old Ecuadorian footballer joins the Barça reserve team with an option to buy at the end of the season and will strengthen the squad managed by Juliano Belletti in the Segunda Federación."
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano noted that the move was an exclusive story confirmed, all done as the player prepares for his European adventure.
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Belletti gains offensive defensive weapon
The acquisition is a significant boost for Juliano Belletti, who is tasked with guiding the next generation of Barcelona talent through the reserve ranks. Caicedo is described as a modern full-back with an "eminently offensive" profile, characterized by his physical power and explosive change of pace. These attributes allow him to create numerical advantages in the final third, making him a dual threat on the left flank.
While primarily a defender, his versatility is a key asset that reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona's scouts at the Under-20 Copa Libertadores. The club believes his physical attributes and technical ceiling will allow him to eventually compete for a spot in the senior squad, following in the footsteps of previous South American imports who flourished at La Masia.
Rising star of Ecuadorian football
Despite his young age, Caicedo arrives in Barcelona with valuable senior experience under his belt. He recently made the jump to the LDU Quito first team, recording eight official appearances including seven in the domestic league. More impressively, the teenager has already tasted continental competition after making his debut in the Copa Libertadores against Always Ready.
That exposure to high-stakes football in South America is expected to aid his transition to the Spanish game. Barcelona's scouting network has been increasingly active in Ecuador, recognizing the country as a burgeoning hotbed for athletic and technically gifted players who can adapt to the rigorous tactical demands of the European game.
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Future planning at Barca
The arrival of Caicedo is part of a broader strategy to ensure the reserve team remains competitive while providing a pathway to the first team. By integrating a player of his profile into the Segunda Federación, Barcelona are giving the 18-year-old a platform to adapt to the "Barça way" without the immediate pressure of the Camp Nou spotlight.
In the same context, the young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim made his first official appearance with the first team of FC Barcelona, after he joined the list of players who underwent medical examinations, in preparation for the start of the pre-season training period for the new 2026-2027 season.
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