Barcelona will complain to FIFA over Raphinha injury with compensation to be paid to La Liga champions

While the sporting loss is the primary concern for Hansi Flick, Barcelona are eligible for financial compensation through the FIFA Club Protection Programme. This scheme provides payouts to clubs when players are injured on international duty and sidelined for a period exceeding 28 consecutive days. Given Raphinha’s estimated five-week absence, the governing body will be required to pay out. Based on the current calculations and the length of the lay-off, Barcelona could receive an indemnity of approximately €144,000 (£125,000/$166,000). However, this figure is considered a mere pittance by the club's hierarchy, as it does little to mitigate the impact of losing one of their most productive attackers during a critical run of fixtures in both domestic and European competitions.