Barcelona's 2025 summer transfer window priorities: From signing a left winger to figuring out which fringe players to sacrifice amid more financial uncertainty

The Blaugrana may have won a domestic double in 2024-25, but more market drama is guaranteed in Catalunya in the coming months

The 2025 Champions League final was a confusing watch for Barcelona fans. Some were quick to express their delight for former Blaugrana coach and player Luis Enrique, who led Paris Saint-Germain to victory in Munich in incredibly emotional circumstances.

Others, though, were busy trying to figure out how on earth Barca had been beaten by an Inter side torn to shreds by Desire Doue & Co. Indeed, the 5-0 scoreline only compounded the Catalans' sense of frustration at coming out on the wrong side of a 7-6 semi-final loss to the ageing Nerazzurri.

However, while PSG's belated ascent to the summit of European football does not bode well for Barca - or anyone else for that matter, given the youthful nature of Luis Enrique's squad - there is clearly still even more to come from Hansi Flick's formidable double-winners.

Article continues below

When the 2024-25 season began, few pundits were predicting such a successful campaign for a club still mired in financial disarray - and yet Barca beat hated rivals Real Madrid four times on their way to winning both La Liga and the Copa del Rey. The fact that they did so with a plethora of players from La Masia only made that twin triumph taste all the sweeter.

Even more encouragingly, it seems as if Barca, for all of their economic issues (which could well lead to UEFA sanctions!), will be able to make a few significant signings this summer.

With that in mind, GOAL outlines the Catalans' most pressing needs, both in terms of comings and goings, before the start of next season...