This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Joan Garcia turns down bigger Man City, Arsenal & Newcastle offers to accept Barcelona deal with €25m transfer to La Liga champions imminent J. Garcia Espanyol Barcelona Arsenal Manchester City Premier League LaLiga Transfers Joan Garcia has reportedly turned down lucrative offers from Arsenal and Manchester City to join Barcelona from Espanyol. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Garcia turns down Premier League giants to join Barca

La Liga champions to pay €25m release clause

Spainard set to sign five-year deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱