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Bans slashed! Argentina handed major boost as FIFA approve request to fast-track Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina returns after World Cup final brawl
Post-match brawl leads to heavy sanctions
Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, a match ultimately overshadowed by violent post-match scenes. FIFA consequently issued severe punishments to several Argentine figures, including assistant coach Roberto Ayala.
Paredes received the harshest penalty. The 32-year-old midfielder was handed a 10-match suspension and a £65,000 fine for grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat, striking Gavi in the face, and shoving the teenager to the turf.
Molina earned a seven-match ban for striking Spain captain Rodri in the torso, an action that provoked the heated confrontation between the two teams. Meanwhile, Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi were both handed one-match suspensions for their respective roles in the melee.
- Nicolo Campo
AFA confirms successful FIFA request
Seeking to mitigate the damage, the AFA lobbied football's governing body to alter how the suspensions are served. They released a statement confirming their strategic approach to the disciplinary measures.
"The AFA has formally requested FIFA to allow the sanctions imposed on its players during the 2026 World Cup final, and on the association itself, to be served in Class A friendly matches and/or official matches, whichever comes first," the statement read. "Based on the AFA's submission, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has deemed the request approved in accordance with current regulations.
"Nevertheless, the AFA, in defence of its rights and those of its players, is awaiting the written justification for the decisions in order to file the corresponding appeals with FIFA's Appeals Committee, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) potentially as the final recourse."
- AFP
Falklands banner controversy brings stadium closure
The brawl was not Argentina's only disciplinary issue at the tournament. Following their semi-final victory over England, players including Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Lisandro Martinez were seen celebrating with a controversial banner claiming the Falkland Islands belong to Argentina.
Despite calls for individual bans over the political protest, the players avoided direct punishment. Instead, FIFA imposed a £235,000 fine on the AFA, with £73,000 of that figure suspended.
Furthermore, Argentina will face a partial stadium closure for their next two home matches. These fixtures will operate at 50 per cent capacity, though one match closure remains suspended.
- AFP
Friendlies key to accelerating international returns
By serving these bans during non-competitive fixtures, Argentina can significantly accelerate the return of their key players. The AFA is now expected to arrange a busy schedule of international friendlies to quickly clear the suspensions for Paredes and Molina.
As centenary matches co-hosts, Argentina are already guaranteed a spot at the next World Cup. This means their next competitive action will not arrive until the 2028 Copa America, giving the national team ample time to schedule Class A exhibition games and integrate their sanctioned stars back into the squad.
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