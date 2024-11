Manchester City star Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or and has now weighed in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodri shared his view on the GOAT debate

Explained how Messi is different from Ronaldo

Believes Messi spelt "danger everywhere" on the pitch Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱