Rodri set for Etihad Stadium return! Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner to receive special ovation ahead of Man City's Premier League meeting with Tottenham as ACL injury recovery continues Rodri Manchester City Manchester City vs Tottenham Tottenham Premier League

Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will receive a special ovation at the Etihad Stadium ahead of Manchester City's clash with Tottenham.