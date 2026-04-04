Back to square one… Díaz’s stellar form with Real Madrid comes up against the Mbappé phenomenon

According to the Spanish newspaper *AS*, Diaz has gone from being completely sidelined to making a strong impact with Real Madrid this season, only to return to the ‘standby’ role once again, in a campaign where the Moroccan star has known no middle ground.

The report noted that Diaz has spent long periods on the bench or broken into the starting line-up for several matches, which is exactly what he achieved in the last five matches before the international break, where he capitalised on Mbappé’s absence to be deployed by manager Arbeloa as a partner for Vinícius Júnior in attack, achieving impressive results. However, with Kylian’s return, the Moroccan star will have to go back to ‘square one’ and wait for new opportunities.

That opportunity may arise against Real Mallorca, as Arbeloa has raised doubts about the possibility of resting Vinícius Júnior as part of a limited rotation. The Real Madrid manager said: “Vinícius is feeling tired, which is natural. I don’t think he’s had a single day off since the start of 2026. We’ll see how he is on Friday before Saturday’s match, and then we’ll decide.”

The Moroccan star is the player most directly affected by this decision; if Vinícius plays, Díaz will have to make way for Mbappé. However, Díaz has other options, as Arbeloa needs to reshuffle the midfield in the absence of Valverde, who is suspended – a role in which the former City player could also fit in.