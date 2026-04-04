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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Back to square one… Díaz’s stellar form with Real Madrid comes up against the Mbappé phenomenon

B. Diaz
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Champions League
Vinicius Junior
A. Arbeloa
Morocco
France
England
Spain
Brazil

Will Arbeloa keep his promise to the Moroccan star?

Moroccan Real Madrid player Ibrahim Díaz faces the prospect of returning to the bench following the team’s reinstatement of French striker Kylian Mbappé.

This comes after a remarkable run of form for the Moroccan star in the starting line-up for Los Blancos in recent matches.

  • An unstable situation

    According to the Spanish newspaper *AS*, Diaz has gone from being completely sidelined to making a strong impact with Real Madrid this season, only to return to the ‘standby’ role once again, in a campaign where the Moroccan star has known no middle ground.

    The report noted that Diaz has spent long periods on the bench or broken into the starting line-up for several matches, which is exactly what he achieved in the last five matches before the international break, where he capitalised on Mbappé’s absence to be deployed by manager Arbeloa as a partner for Vinícius Júnior in attack, achieving impressive results. However, with Kylian’s return, the Moroccan star will have to go back to ‘square one’ and wait for new opportunities.

    That opportunity may arise against Real Mallorca, as Arbeloa has raised doubts about the possibility of resting Vinícius Júnior as part of a limited rotation. The Real Madrid manager said: “Vinícius is feeling tired, which is natural. I don’t think he’s had a single day off since the start of 2026. We’ll see how he is on Friday before Saturday’s match, and then we’ll decide.”

    The Moroccan star is the player most directly affected by this decision; if Vinícius plays, Díaz will have to make way for Mbappé. However, Díaz has other options, as Arbeloa needs to reshuffle the midfield in the absence of Valverde, who is suspended – a role in which the former City player could also fit in.

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  • Arbeloa's promise

    It was in central midfield that Díaz began to make his mark in Arbeloa’s plans, whether coming on as a substitute for Bellingham after the latter was injured against Rayo Vallecano, or through the minutes he was given against Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Benfica, until the manager found a place for him in the heart of the attack, specifically in the match against Celta Vigo, which proved to be the turning point of the season and the start of the team’s resurgence.

    Real Madrid have not stopped winning since then, nor has Díaz stopped starting, having played five consecutive matches as a substitute (totalling 359 minutes), his best run since joining Los Blancos. This surge came unexpectedly after he had been on the bench for nine consecutive matches (playing just 165 minutes in total), and had featured for only three minutes in the two matches preceding the clash at Balaídos.

    Arbeloa spoke at the pre-match press conference for the Mallorca game, praising the Moroccan player’s ability: “I’m sure he’ll continue to get plenty of minutes from now until the end of the season because he deserves it and plays a very important role. He gives us a lot when he starts, and he’s also capable of coming off the bench and making an impact. He came from a difficult situation, knew how to fight, and when I gave him the chance, he proved the quality of player he is.”

    Read also: Díaz turns the tables at Real Madrid and forces the board to act

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