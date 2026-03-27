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Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni reveals message he sent to NFL legend before representing France in ‘Tom Brady’s Stadium’
Conquest in Foxborough
France overcame significant adversity to defeat five-time world champions Brazil in a high-intensity friendly at the home of the New England Patriots. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a sublime chip, but the match turned on its head in the 55th minute when Dayot Upamecano was sent off following a VAR review. Despite the man disadvantage, Hugo Ekitike doubled the lead before Gleison Bremer pulled one back for Brazil in the 78th minute, with a resilient French backline holding firm to secure a landmark result.
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A text to the GOAT
Tchouameni admitted he was starstruck by the venue’s history and made sure to contact the stadium's most famous former resident before kick-off. The 26-year-old explained: "It's incredible to get the chance to play in Tom Brady's stadium. I texted him before the game to tell him that it was a pleasure for me to play in this stadium. Great atmosphere and great fan base, that was dope. Honestly I was a little bit surprised by the turnout for Brazil, especially during the national anthems. But it is what it is. Brazil is closer than France, so we knew that they would have a lot of fans in the stadium but we stayed focused on ourselves."
The Madrid reunion
Tchouameni highlighted the significance of the clash beyond the friendly status, while also enjoying a high-profile reunion with his former Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder noted: "It was an important game for us to play against Brazil. It's always great, so we were happy to play this game."
While Ancelotti was naturally disappointed by the final score, he praised the world-class infrastructure and the partisan atmosphere created by the massive Brazilian community in Massachusetts. The Italian tactician added: "Good stadium with a good pitch. It was all ok to play good football. The atmosphere was good and there were a lot of Brazilian supporters, so everything was fine except for the result."
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Road to the World Cup
France continue their World Cup preparations with a trip to Landover to face Colombia this Sunday, looking to build on the momentum of their defensive masterclass in Foxborough. These friendlies are crucial as Les Bleus have chosen the Boston area as their base for the tournament, where they will return to Gillette Stadium to face Norway in the group stage this June. Meanwhile, Brazil travel to Orlando to face Croatia on Tuesday, with Ancelotti facing pressure to refine a backline that struggled against French counters.