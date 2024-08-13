Atletico Madrid open N'Golo Kante transfer talks amid faltering Conor Gallagher pursuit with Al-Ittihad & France star eager to play Champions League football again
Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on N'Golo Kante as a backup to Conor Gallagher with the France star eager to play Champions League football again.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gallagher in limbo over Atletico transfer
- Spanish club set sights on Kante
- French star interested in returning to Europe