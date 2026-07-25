A new number seven in town! Atletico Madrid complete stunning €35m swoop for PSG star Kang-in Lee

Atleti have announced the transfer of Kang-in from PSG for a reported fee of €35 million. The 25-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2031. After enjoying immense success in France, Lee returns to Liga in the prime of his career.

He arrives fresh off an impressive summer representing South Korea at the 2026 World Cup across North America. To mark his status as a marquee arrival, the club has handed him the prestigious number seven shirt.



