AFP
'Zero consideration' - Atletico Madrid slam 'unprofessional' Barcelona as they unanimously block Julian Alvarez transfer
Atletico release scathing official statement
The long-running tension between two of Spanish football's heavyweights reached a breaking point on Thursday as Atletico officially withdrew from all talks with Barcelona regarding the sale of Alvarez. In a firm public declaration, the capital club announced that their board of directors "have unanimously expressed their absolute support for the club’s decision to not negotiate the transfer of Alvarez to Barcelona."
The club did not hold back in their criticism of how the Catalan giants have handled the pursuit of the 26-year-old forward. The statement continued: "Atletico Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner. We fully stand behind the club’s previously communicated position that Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona."
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Julian Alvarez remains absent from training
While the board remains resolute in their stance, the situation on the ground remains volatile as the player continues to distance himself from the first team. Alvarez has reportedly failed to show up for training for two consecutive days, a clear sign of his desire to force an exit. This "position of strength" taken by the player has further soured the relationship between the club and the striker, who was notably left out of Atletico’s squad for their opening match of the La Liga season.
Despite the player's apparent discontent, Atletico are publically maintaining that they expect him to return to the fold and honour his commitments. The club’s statement further noted: "Atletico Madrid trust that our player will understand the decision and will remain focused on helping the club achieve its goals, just as he has done during the two seasons he has been defending our colors."
Barcelona and Arsenal's pursuit of the Argentine
The drama reached a fever pitch just hours before Atletico’s statement when Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly spoke about the deal, claiming that the offer for the striker remained active. Laporta stated that "it appears that the player wants to come to Barca," a comment that likely triggered the aggressive response from the Metropolitano.
While Barcelona have been the frontrunners for his signature, they are not the only European giant monitoring the situation. Premier League outfit Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for the striker, who possesses a daunting buyout clause reportedly set at 500 million euros. The breakdown in relations between Atletico and Barcelona could potentially open a door for the Gunners, though Atletico’s current messaging suggests a complete refusal to sell to anyone at this stage.
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A breakdown in professional relations
The fallout from this saga is being felt far beyond the offices of Madrid and Barcelona. At the Champions League draw in Monaco, the conduct of the Catalan club was a major talking point among European executives. According to Marca, club sources have indicated that the way Barcelona bypassed traditional negotiation routes has been viewed poorly by the wider footballing community. The sentiment inside the Metropolitano is that Barcelona's approach has been an attempt to "deceive" the market, leading to a situation that the board feels compelled to address with total transparency and a refusal to engage in further dialogue.
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