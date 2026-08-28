Athletic Bilbao boss Edin Terzic hails French-Basque defender Johaneko Louis-Jean after impressive debut against Barcelona

Addressing the media after the fixture, manager Edin Terzic shone a light on the teenager's breakthrough moment and the dedication required to reach this level. The Athletic boss revealed that the debutant had earned his chance through sheer persistence on the training ground over the preceding weeks, proving he was ready to handle the immense weight of the historic shirt.

"And with Johan, maybe he wrote it for the first time for you... he's been working very well in trainings over the last weeks... so he fully deserved this opportunity."