The top ten athletes to look out for across the Paris 2024 Olympics

Some of the brightest names looking for glory at this year’s games

Few sporting events capture the public imagination like the Olympics, and with the Paris 2024 Olympics just over the horizon, all eyes will be on the world’s greatest athletes as they compete for medals once more.

Representatives from virtually every country on earth will compete across a variety of sports and events for their chance to take home golden glory from the French capital and write their names into the history books.

From hosts France and perennial frontrunners the United States to regular heavyweights China and Great Britain, plenty of nations will be looking to top the medal table with a slew of impressive performances.

While any national success will be a team sport, there are still a variety of individual stars who will be leading the way and looking to see themselves up in the lights - from Olympic veterans to up-and-coming stars looking to impress.

So, who are the global superstars to look out for? GOAL takes you through some of the biggest names at the Paris 2024 Olympics and what they will compete in.

When and where is the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place in France between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The majority of the events will be held in Paris, the nation’s capital, but others will be held across the country and on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics?

In the UK, the BBC is the official Olympic television broadcaster and will broadcast the action on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, the Paris 2024 Olympics will be covered by NBC and streamed through their Peacock TV streaming service.

With full coverage of the games, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock.

Who are the global superstars to watch at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

With up to 10,500 athletes set to compete across 329 events in 32 sports, there will be plenty of big names and leading stars set to feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with a handful destined to head home with a shiny medal around their neck.

From homegrown heroes like soccer star Wendie Renard to veteran performers such as Simone Biles and through to rising stars like Sky Brown, here are just some of the talents you can expect to make a big impact in France.

List of Paris 2024 athletes

Athlete Sport Simone Biles (United States) Gymnastics Sky Brown (Great Britain) Skateboarding / Surfing Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia) Swimming Daiki Hashimoto (Japan) Gymnastics Rory McIlroy (Ireland) Golf Osmar Olvera (Mexico) Diving Wendie Renard (France) Soccer Sha'Carri Richardson (United States) Athletics Alex Yee (Great Britain) Triathlon Zheng Qinwen (China) Tennis