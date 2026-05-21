Aston Villa ‘might look at’ £100m transfer offers for Morgan Rogers despite winning Europa League & wrapping up Champions League qualification

Villa can provide those opportunities, but are fully aware that admiring glances continue to be shot in the direction of prized assets in the West Midlands. Would they be tempted to cash in at the right price, or will Champions League football keep Rogers in his current surroundings?

When that question was put to Hutton, the former Villans full-back - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of WSN - said: “I think it's a bit of both. A guy in his situation at this moment in time, I think he's a top player and he's only going to get better.

“He's had that platform at Villa to kick on. I think he's going to have a huge part to play in terms of the World Cup. You want to play at the highest level. Champions League is now secured so I think that definitely helps but you're spot on with what you say.

“If somebody comes in with a £100 million offer, I think the club might look at that as they can reinvest that into the playing squad. I don't want to see him go but if it's a huge offer like that, I'm sure the club will listen.”