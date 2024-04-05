Assan Ouedraogo: Schalke's wonderkid midfielder wanted by Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool & Bayern Munich

The teenage midfielder has been fast-tracked into the senior squad at the VELTINS-Arena having been likened to Paul Pogba

Germany fans haven't had much to cheer about in recent years, with a last-16 defeat to England at Euro 2020 sanwiched between two embarrassing group-stage exits at successive World Cups. And as legends like Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer approach the latter stages of their career, it may be necessary for the German Football Federation (DFB) to bring the next generation of talent through early, if for no other reason than to provide a much-needed shot of energy that lifts the mood of one of the great footballing nations.

Assan Ouedraogo certainly looks like a player capable of having such an impact, after breaking into the Schalke first team at the tender age of 17. Several of the world's biggest clubs have already taken notice, with Ouedraogo set to have his pick of suitors when the transfer window opens this summer given the bargain €20 million (£17m/$22m) buyout clause in his contract.

Schalke has been a stepping stone for a number of top European players down the years, from Jens Lehmann and Mesut Ozil to Joel Matip and Leroy Sane, and Ouedraogo could go onto follow in their footsteps if he continues on his current trajectory.

The gifted German teenager has already made his mark at the VELTiNS-Arena, but still has so much potential left to unlock...