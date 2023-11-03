Race heats up for wonderkid as Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter all target Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo

The race is heating up for one of European football's most exciting young talents with a host of top clubs tracking Schalke's Assan Ouedraogo.

Giants eye 17-year-old prospect

Midfielder shines despite Schalke slump

Liverpool and Arsenal among admirers

WHAT HAPPENED? The 17-year-old has impressed in the Schalke midfield even as one of Germany's most historic clubs has continued to struggle, slumping to 16th in the second tier. Those performances have caught the eye of Liverpool in particular according to journalist Christian Faik.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Merseysiders look set to have plenty of competition for the tall, elegant midfielder who has drawn comparisons with Xabi Alonso. RB Leipzig lead domestic interest while Sportitalia reports Arsenal, Inter, Barcelona and Real Madrid as other sides willing to meet the Ouedraogo's €20 million (£17m/$22m) buyout clause.

WHAT NEXT FOR OUEDRAOGO? It seems unlikely that Schalke will be able to hold on to their teen sensation for too long, but they'll be hoping he can help fire them away from the relegation zone while he's still in town, starting with Saturday's trip to Nuremberg.