'Perhaps it wasn't the right club' - Ex-Atletico Madrid wonderkid breaks silence on nightmare transfer

Vermeeren arrived at Atletico in 2024 with a towering reputation. Dubbed the heir to Axel Witsel, the Belgian wonderkid was expected to be the next big midfield star for Diego Simeone's side. However, the 21-year-old failed to establish himself in the Spanish capital.

During the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, Vermeeren managed just five official appearances and a mere 159 minutes of Liga action. Unable to break into the starting XI, he eventually moved on to RB Leipzig and France before ultimately returning to his boyhood club, Antwerp.