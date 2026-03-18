Inter Milan striker's agent lifts lid on potential of summer Arsenal move

Speaking to Radio CRC, agent Mario Giuffredi was unequivocal regarding his client's loyalty to the Italian giants. Dismissing the Arsenal links, Giuffredi stated: "Arsenal after Pio Esposito? He’s happy at Inter, he’s in love with Inter, and he will be the Nerazzurri’s future for the next 10 years."

This stance aligns with Inter's long-term strategy, especially after the club tied the 20-year-old down to a new contract in April 2025. The deal, which runs until 2030, provides the Serie A side with total control over the player's future, effectively ending Arsenal's hopes of an opportunistic swoop.