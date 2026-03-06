Getty/GOAL
Martin Odegaard and Ethan Nwaneri among eight names Arsenal are considering selling as Gunners must offload star player
Gunners face financial balancing act
The London giants are grappling with the reality of a £268 million investment in new talent. While this aggressive recruitment has propelled Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League, it has left the club navigating a tightrope regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). According The Telegraph, internal discussions have identified the need for at least one major first-team departure to ensure long-term compliance.
Shockingly, club captain Martin Odegaard is among those who could be sacrificed. With his book value currently low after five years at the club, any significant transfer fee received for the Norwegian would represent a massive accounting profit. The move would be a gamble, but with only two years remaining on his contract, the board is weighing the financial relief against his on-field importance.
Financial pressure mounting after recruitment drive
The necessity for sales stems from a transformational but expensive period in the market. Arsenal spent heavily to secure Eberechi Eze for £67.5 million, Viktor Gyokeres for £63.7m, and Martin Zubimendi for £56m. Furthermore, the club are committed to a £45m permanent deal for Piero Hincapie following his successful loan from Bayer Leverkusen.
While revenue has jumped to £690.3m, the inflated wage bill means the "sell to balance" mantra is now a priority. Sporting director Andrea Berta must now prove the club can operate a successful selling model. High-value assets like Gabriel Martinelli, signed for just £7m in 2019, and Ben White are being monitored as potential candidates to generate a significant return on investment.
Academy graduates on the chopping block
Homegrown talents Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also being considered for exits, as they offer "pure profit" for PSR purposes. Nwaneri has struggled to find a regular path into the starting XI during his loan at Marseille, while Lewis-Skelly has found himself third in the pecking order at left-back.
The decision to offload youth products is a risky sporting strategy, but the need to offset last year’s spending may outweigh the desire to keep local talent. This logic extends to the senior forward line, where Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard will soon enter the final 12 months of their deals, forcing the club to either agree extensions or cash in now.
Crucial run-in for the league leaders
While behind the scenes the management will be working to stabilize their finances, on the pitch they will continue to strive to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners are now seven points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, in the hunt for their first title in 22 years.
Next up, Arteta's side face Mansfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, before facing Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
