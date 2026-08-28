Short-lived Gunners career? Arsenal summer signing linked with shock exit just WEEKS after joining Mikel Arteta's squad

The new Arsenal goalkeeper could be heading for the exit door just weeks after joining the club from Leeds United, having seen a mere 45 minutes of action for the Gunners.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Marseille have identified Meslier as a primary target before the transfer window slams shut. The French giants are in the market for a new shot-stopper after losing their regular number one, Geronimo Rulli, who recently departed to join Manchester City.



