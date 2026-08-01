Arsenal prepared to shatter their wage structure to go 'all in' for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

Arsenal have identified a rare opportunity to sign Vinicius this summer. The highly-rated winger has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, putting the Spanish giants under intense pressure. Real Madrid are increasingly fearful of losing such a valuable asset for nothing via free agency. If a new deal cannot be agreed soon, Los Blancos could be forced into a reluctant sale.

According to The Athletic, The Gunners are prepared to completely smash their existing wage structure for a player of Vinicius' calibre. The massive financial costs involved in the potential transfer have already been approved at all levels within the Arsenal hierarchy.