Arsenal player ratings vs Leicester City: Scenes at the Emirates! Leandro Trossard the hero as wasteful Gunners survive Foxes fightback

The Belgian winger returned from suspension to get the Gunners over the line as Mikel Arteta's side rallied in stoppage-time

Arsenal survived an almighty scare against Leicester City as late drama at the Emirates Stadium saw them score two stoppage-time goals to claim a 4-2 win, moving the north Londoners level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners absolutely dominated the first half and, with it having been 208 days since Gabriel Martinelli last celebrated scoring a goal, he finally broke his 19-game duck with an assured finish into the far corner to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Brazilian turned creator before half-time, too, this time teeing up Trossard, who made no mistake with the finish.

After being completely outplayed in the first half, Leicester, to the shock of most inside the Emirates, clawed their way back into it. James Justin was the man of the moment, first crashing a header into the net via a deflection off a static Kai Havertz, before then thundering home an outrageous volley from distance - a replica of Benjamin Pavard's wonder-strike against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

It looked as though the Foxes had done enough to claim an unlikely point as the inspired Mads Hermansen kept out shot after shot, but then came the decisive moment, 94 minutes in, as Trossard's ball across forced an own goal from Wilfred Ndidi. There was still time for more drama, too - Havertz, who had endured a largely frustrating afternoon, rather fortunately added a fourth to put the game to bed.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...