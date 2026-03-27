Arsenal sweat on Noni Madueke's fitness as England winger is forced off injured in friendly against Uruguay

Madueke is an injury concern after being replaced in the first half of the clash at Wembley on Friday night. The Arsenal winger was involved in a heavy collision with Rodrigo Aguirre on the edge of the Uruguay penalty area as he cut inside from the right and looked to shoot.

Aguirre tracked back and won the ball but his follow through clattered Madueke to the ground and he received treatment from the England medical team. Despite the initial impact, the winger attempted to soldier on before it became clear he could not continue.