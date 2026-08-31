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Arsenal plot late transfer hijack for Tottenham target as Gunners make deadline-day move
Gunners eye Belgian starlet in late window drama
Arsenal are weighing up a late move to sign Lyon winger Fofana before the transfer deadline, according to RMC Sport.
Christos Tzolis remains Arsenal’s sole attacking addition this summer and the Premier League champions continue to scour the market for possible reinforcements to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s frontline. The club had spent much of the summer chasing a marquee signing on the left flank, but recent developments have forced a change in strategy as the clock ticks down toward the final hours of the market.
Vinicius Junior had been identified as Arsenal’s primary target for the left flank and the Gunners were optimistic about luring the Brazilian away from Real Madrid right up until the start of this month. But Vinicius went on to sign a new long-term contract at the Bernabeu, forcing the north London giants back to the drawing board in search of a winger to fill the void left by Leandro Trossard.
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Financial pressure at Lyon opens the door
The situation at Lyon has provided a timely opportunity, as the French side find themselves in a position of needing to sell players.
Fofana, who represents the Ligue 1 outfit’s most valuable asset, is said to be attracting plenty of interest and a move could be sanctioned in the final few hours of the transfer window. It’s claimed Arsenal have made enquiries to determine the conditions they would have to meet to coax the 21-year-old to the Premier League.
The Belgian has enjoyed a productive stint in France, having racked up 19 goals and eight assists in 84 appearances for Lyon since joining the club from boyhood side Gent back in 2024.
Hijacking the interest of Premier League rivals
The report adds that Crystal Palace already have an agreement in place with Lyon for Fofana, but the player himself has turned down a proposed switch to Selhurst Park. This refusal has cleared the way for a bigger club to step in, and Arsenal appear ready to pounce.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Fofana is firmly on Arsenal’s radar and has spoken privately with Arteta over a proposed move to the Emirates.
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Tottenham fail in Fofana pursuit
Tottenham were heavily linked with Fofana earlier in the summer and reportedly made an unsuccessful £22m offer for the forward before focussing their attentions on landing Savio from Manchester City.
Roma have also been keeping tabs on Fofana’s situation in recent weeks, but the lure of the Premier League champions may prove too strong to resist. The highly rated youngster has been capped five times by the Belgium national team but missed out on a place in Rudi Garcia’s World Cup squad earlier this summer.
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