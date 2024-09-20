'The interest in him is not going to stop' - Arsenal given hope in Joan Garcia chase after seeing bid rejected in summer as Espanyol director admits he could be sold in future
Arsenal received Joan Garcia boost as Espanyol director Fran Garagarza admitted that the goalkeeper could be sold in the future.
- Arsenal wanted Garcia as Ramsdale's replacement
- Saw their €20m bid turned down by Espanyol
- Catalan club remains open to selling him in future