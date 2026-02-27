Not so fast, Arsenal! Individual errors WILL prove costly in Premier League title race if Gunners don't tighten up

For anyone who lives on social media, you'll have seen it by now. Even the man himself will probably have been sent it a dozen times over in good faith, knowing the mishap didn't actually cost his side on this occasion.

After Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Declan Rice gathered his team-mates for a huddle. As they returned to their own half for kick-off, he pointed towards his temple, suggesting he wanted Arsenal to keep their heads and not get carried away. Only 24 seconds later, Rice had cheaply surrendered possession in the 18-yard box having tried to dribble his way out of trouble, allowing Randal Kolo Muani to equalise with his first Premier League goal. Rice then gave a wry smile as he held up his hands to apologise. The moment has been immortalised in videos and GIFs.

On a tactical level, Rice may have deemed he did not have sufficient options around him to pass to, similar to Martin Zubimendi's mistake in January's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. But critics of Arsenal and Rice have pointed out it's this sort of performative motion that has only added to scrutiny around them in previous years. This was as clear a new example as those doubters were ever going to feast upon.

This might just be Rice's style as a leader. He was spotted yelling "every f*cking time" to himself after last month's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest. When captain of West Ham, he was caught on camera shouting, "It's so poor, all night, it's so bad, how can you be that bad? You've probably been f*cking paid," at a referee during a Europa League match.

To be harsh, this is probably the biggest weakness left in Rice's game. The emotional outbursts and rushes of blood to the head can't continue for a player in with a decent shout of being named the Player of the Year. It's an accolade he'll only collect if Arsenal hold on and win the title.