According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have found themselves in a formidable financial position after securing their place in the Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. The triumph has taken their total UEFA prize money for the campaign to a staggering £122 million ($166m), with another £10m available if they lift the trophy on May 30. However, the North London giants accept they cannot repeat the financial patterns of the 2025 summer window. Last year, the club committed £267m ($363m) to eight new signings but generated only £10m in sales, prompting a strategic shift toward sustainability.