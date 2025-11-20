‘He’s got solutions to problems I hadn’t even given him’ - Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze reveals the ‘high-level thinker’ who was his toughest Premier League opponent ever

With the Premier League one of the most coveted competitions in the game, a number of world-class stars have graced England's top tier since its 1992 inception.

However, Kevin De Bruyne stands out to Eze as the hardest player he has ever come up against. De Bruyne is considered to be one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in the Premier League, having enjoyed a trophy-laden 10-year spell with Manchester City between 2015 and 2025 before departing Pep Guardiola's side for Napoli at the end of his contract in the summer.

De Bruyne made GOAL's Team of the 2020s So Far alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Virgil van Dijk, and Eze has spoken fondly of the "high-level thinker".