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Arsenal clarify Gabriel Martinelli transfer stance after Galatasaray submit massive bid for Brazilian winger
Galatasaray submit bid for Martinelli
According to football.london, Galatasaray have approached Arsenal to discuss the conditions of a potential transfer for Martinelli ahead of the new season. Reports in Turkey suggest that the reigning champions have already submitted a bid of around £34 million to secure the Brazilian.
However, Arsenal have made it clear that they will not entertain selling Martinelli unless a new left-sided attacker is signed first. The club previously attempted an ambitious move for Vinicius Junior, indicating a strong desire to upgrade their wide options. Martinelli struggled for consistent output last term, managing just one Premier League goal in 30 appearances. Despite this lack of output, he remains content at the club for now.
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New signings increase competition
Arsenal have already brought in Tzolis this summer, and the Greece international has featured as the primary starter on the left side throughout pre-season. Tzolis scored on his debut during a 4-1 victory over Girona and provided an assist in a recent clash against Real Betis. The arrival of Tzolis, coupled with the weekend confirmation of Guimaraes joining Arsenal, highlights an aggressive recruitment drive.
Martinelli wants regular first-team football to compete at the highest level. While he is happy in London, the genuine threat of being displaced by further attacking arrivals could alter his stance on a potential move to Galatasaray.
Arteta demands further improvements
Arteta addressed the media following the win over Girona, hinting that further transfer activity is on the horizon. "We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously," Arteta explained. "We want to get better like anybody else, and you just can see the transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing. We won't sit still, and we are very ambitious with what we are doing. The margins are very small. Because we want to get better, and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team."
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What next for Martinelli?
Arsenal will continue their pre-season preparations while actively monitoring the transfer market for another premium winger. If a suitable target is secured in the coming weeks, Galatasaray are expected to intensify their pursuit of Martinelli. Until then, the forward must fight to reclaim his starting spot and prove his worth to Arteta ahead of the impending Premier League campaign.
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