Arsenal are ready to spend! Premier League champions line up £34.5m winger raid that will not impact plans to lure Morgan Rogers away from Aston Villa

The winger has scored 43 goals across two seasons with Brugge, establishing himself as one of the most productive attacking players in Belgium. Before that, he enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 campaign with Fortuna Dusseldorf, scoring 22 goals in Germany's second tier.

Tzolis signed a new contract with Club Brugge in 2025 that runs until 2029, but Arsenal are still exploring the possibility of bringing him to north London this summer. Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his attacking options after Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. The club's recruitment team is focused on ensuring the squad continues to evolve rather than standing still after domestic success.