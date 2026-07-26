When Arsenal will make their latest play for ‘perfect midfielder’ Bruno Guimaraes - with an update on the Gunners’ transfer plans being delivered

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Arsenal are ready to push forward with negotiations after identifying Guimaraes as a key target. "Arsenal want Bruno. Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority. So, Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week," he said. "Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project."

Providing an update on Guimaraes' stance, Romano added: "The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. So, Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement. But now, Bruno is keen. Arsenal are ready, depends on the agreement with Newcastle."

He concluded: "Arsenal are not giving up. Arsenal are ready to go strong for Bruno Guimaraes. So, it's going to be a crucial moment for this negotiation."



