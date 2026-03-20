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Will Jurrien Timber & Martin Odegaard play for Arsenal in Carabao Cup final against Man City? Mikel Arteta provides fitness update
Arteta waiting on final session for injury news
Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this Sunday, aiming to secure their first piece of silverware of the season. Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Arteta revealed that Saturday's final training session will be the ultimate deciding factor for the pair: "We have another training session [on Saturday], so the ones that are in contention hopefully can give us good news," the Spaniard explained. "We have another session, so let’s see if they can make it."
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Trimming the squad to 20 players
Arteta faces difficult selection headaches as he trims his squad to the required 20 players for the final. He added: "Everybody has been involved in the competition, and on the last day when you have the option to be at Wembley, not to give the opportunity for someone to be there, it’s difficult. So, yes, it's something to think about."
Man City challenge awaits
City stand in Arsenal's way on Sunday, and Arteta is ensuring his team is mentally prepared for the tactical battle, focusing on confidence and meticulous preparation. "All the preparation and all the enjoyment in the next 48 hours to get to Wembley in the best possible way, really prepared and confident that we’re going to make it happen," he stated, reinforcing the positive atmosphere at London Colney despite the immense pressure of the occasion.
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Gunners hunting for silverware
Arsenal's road to the final has seen them overcome several hurdles, and Arteta is determined to see the job through. Indeed, the Gunners remain in a strong position to achieve an unprecedented quadruple, with the north Londoners currently leading the Premier League table by nine points, while also preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP and an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Southampton.
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