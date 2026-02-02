Getty Images
Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe discharged from hospital in positive update after brutal head injury in Women's Champions Cup triumph
Arsenal goalkeeper Borbe given all clear after scary head injury
Borbe had played an outstanding match in the 3-2 win over Corinthians on Sunday, so much so that she would be named Goalkeeper of the Tournament after also keeping a clean sheet in the semi-final win over AS FAR Rabat on Wednesday night. However, she was unable to partake in the celebrations that followed full-time as she was stretchered off in the final moments, having collided with team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy when diving on a loose ball.
Borbe left the pitch in a neck brace and needed to receive oxygen, prompting real concern, but the latest update on the goalkeeper's situation is much more reassuring. After being taken to hospital for tests as a precaution, the German was discharged and was able to spend Sunday night at home after receiving the all clear.
- Getty Images Sport
Living on the edge: Arsenal's thin goalkeeping unit dealt another blow
Arsenal are no stranger to goalkeeper injuries this season. Manuela Zinsberger suffered an ACL injury in October that ended her 2025-26 campaign extremely early, while Daphne van Domselaar sustained a quad issue in early December. Indeed, when the Dutchwoman replaced Borbe as a late substitute on Sunday, she was making her first appearance since November 19.
Borbe, then, has been Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for the last few months, which has been a real test of her sharpness after minimal football in recent years. The German came to the fore as a starter at Werder Bremen but would only make 10 first-team appearances in two years with Wolfsburg, before signing for Arsenal on a free transfer last summer. Her debut for the Gunners then didn't come until Van Domselaar got injured in December.
In fact, there was a moment in Arsenal's Champions League win over Twente, just Borbe's second appearance, where it looked like 17-year-old Amy Liddiard might have to be called upon for her senior debut. However, Borbe was able to shake off an issue that she seemed to have picked up in the game and has been in good form since.
Transfer needed? Why Arsenal could bolster goalkeeping group before deadline
Still, this concern has prompted many to wonder whether Arsenal could look to bring in another goalkeeper before the end of the January transfer window. Van Domselaar is only just returning from her injury and it remains to be seen what Borbe's status will be moving forward, while Zinsberger, who is out of contract this summer as well, will not play again this season because of her ACL injury.
It was expected by many that Arsenal would look to sign a shot-stopper this winter, as their only back-up going into the window was 17-year-old Liddiard. The club did recall 21-year-old Naomi Williams from a loan spell at Bristol City, thus adding a goalkeeper to the group who has played senior football this season, albeit never for Arsenal. The Gunners have minimal time left to be active in the window if they do wish to be, with Tuesday's deadline fast approaching.
- Getty Images
Is Van Domselaar ready? Big test for Arsenal's fit-again goalkeeper as Man City visit
One would assume it is unlikely that Borbe features in Arsenal's next game, which is a huge one. The Gunners host Manchester City, the league leaders, in the WSL on Sunday. Their title hopes may be distant, with City some 13 points ahead of them, but the north London side need a good result to bolster their hopes of securing a top-three finish and, with it, Champions League football. They currently sit fourth, one point behind third-placed Chelsea and two points behind second-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.
Arsenal boss Renee Slegers will hope Van Domselaar is ready for a full outing, then, after playing out the final few seconds of Sunday's win over Corinthians. The Dutchwoman will certainly be expected to be tested in the home goal, facing a Man City side which has scored 41 goals in 14 games and put five past Chelsea, winners of the last six WSL titles, on Sunday.
Advertisement