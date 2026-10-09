Arne Slot lands new job! Former Liverpool boss returns to football four months after Anfield exit as role confirmed

Slot has landed his first position since being dismissed by Liverpool at the end of last season. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties following a challenging campaign where the Reds narrowly secured Champions League qualification, bringing an end to his tenure on Merseyside.

Rather than jumping straight back into the dugout, the former AZ Alkmaar coach has been appointed to UEFA Technical Observer Group. He joins an elite panel tasked with analysing continental matches and tracking tactical evolutions across Europe's premier club competitions.

Before accepting the UEFA role, Slot was heavily linked with the vacant Netherlands national team position. However, he distanced himself from the international setup, insisting his primary focus remains on returning to club management in the near future.

Addressing the previous links to the Oranje job, Slot spoke to Voetbal International to set the record straight. "That speculation is incorrect. We simply never got to that stage of the talks," he explained.



